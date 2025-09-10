Asia Cup 2025: India Thrash UAE By Nine Wickets In Dubai Clash
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 10, 2025 | 11:50 PM
Kuldeep Yadav led India’s bowling attack with four wickets while Shivam Dube claimed three
DUBAI:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 10th, 2025) India launched their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a commanding nine-wicket victory over the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Dubai.
Winning the toss, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav chose to field first, restricting UAE to just 57 runs in 13.1 overs. Opener Alishan scored 22 runs while skipper Waseem added 19, but no other batter could reach double figures.
In reply, India comfortably chased down the target in just 4.3 overs with one wicket down. Abhishek Sharma contributed 30 runs before being dismissed, while Shubman Gill (20 not out) and Suryakumar Yadav (7 not out) saw the team home.
Both India and UAE are placed in Group A of the tournament. The highly anticipated Pakistan-India clash is scheduled for September 14 in Dubai.
