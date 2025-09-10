Open Menu

Focus On Saving Lives, Not Politics Amid Flood Crisis: CM Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2025 | 11:53 PM

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said on Wednesday that the provincial government had prepared for a “super flood” situation and was successfully managing the flow of water in line with those preparations

“Our foremost priority was to save lives, and the rescue and evacuation operations have been carried out successfully,” he said while speaking to a private news channel.

Shah stressed that this was a time for service and assistance, not politics.

“If the opposition cannot help, they should at least refrain from spreading rumors that create unnecessary panic,” he added.

He said the government remained fully prepared to deal with the situation and expressed confidence that floodwaters would be managed effectively.

Shah further noted that the decision to impose an agriculture emergency was made by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while both Sindh and the Federal government had also declared a climate emergency.

He reaffirmed Sindh’s solidarity with Punjab in this difficult time.

