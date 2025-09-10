Govt declares climate & agriculture emergency to address flood losses: Musadik

Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Dr. Musadik Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Dr. Musadik Malik said on Wednesday that the government has declared a climate and agriculture emergency in the country to address damages caused by recent floods.

Talking to a private news channel, he said damage assessments are underway in areas where floodwaters have receded, including losses to houses, infrastructure, crops, and farmers.

“To deal with these challenges, enforcing an climate and agricultural emergency was essential,” he noted.

The minister explained that under the emergency, measures beyond normal measures will be taken in effected areas to overcome the losses," he said.

He added that special relief and benefits measures will be extended nationwide once assessments are completed.

Answering a question, he said that the ongoing federal and provincial assistance to affected families will continues separately.