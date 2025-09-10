PM Shehbaz Takes Notice Of Flood Situation In Sindh
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 10, 2025 | 11:55 PM
Shehbaz Sharif directs NDMA to coordinate with provincial authorities in relief efforts
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 10th, 2025) Taking notice of the ongoing flood situation in Sindh, particularly in Karachi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed NDMA to fully cooperate with the Sindh Government in conducting relief operations across Karachi and other flood-affected areas of the province.
He lauded the efforts of Rescue 1122, the Pakistan Army and Rangers for their active and effective participation in relief activities in Karachi.
Expressing sorrow over the tragic drowning of citizens in the Gadap River, the Prime Minister instructed relevant agencies to urgently locate and rescue individuals reported missing due to the floods.
To ensure public safety, Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the need to intensify awareness campaigns aimed at informing citizens about the evolving flood situation, enabling them to take necessary precautions.
He also called for swift measures to restore communication infrastructure damaged by the floods.
The Prime Minister affirmed that both the Federal and Sindh governments are fully mobilized and working in coordination to address the crisis.
He further directed that relief and rehabilitation efforts for families affected by the floods in Karachi be treated as a top priority.
Recent Stories
Kajal Aggarwal dismisses death hoax, assures fans she is safe
PM Shehbaz takes notice of flood situation in Sindh
Asia Cup 2025: India thrash UAE by nine wickets in Dubai clash
DPM Ishaq Dar, Azeri FM discuss strengthening bilateral ties
AIG NHMP visits Khairabad office
Eputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar c ..
Ambassador Tirmizi visits Al-Ain Medical facilities, meets Pakistani patients
Commander Iraqi Air Force calls on General Sahir Shamshad Mirza
Women's rights protected in Chiniot
ADCG vows to ensure public welfare, cracks down on plastic use & price hikes
Raja Khaleeq visits Karachi's rain-affected areas to review relief measures
Pakistan stands firmly with Palestine, says Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Muh ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CPO transfers SHOs of seven police stations9 minutes ago
-
Senate Panel reviews implementation of PECA9 minutes ago
-
2 workers die after falling into tank at Port Qasim9 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz takes notice of flood situation in Sindh14 minutes ago
-
DPM Ishaq Dar, Azeri FM discuss strengthening bilateral ties14 minutes ago
-
AIG NHMP visits Khairabad office15 minutes ago
-
Eputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar condemns Israeli airs ..14 minutes ago
-
Commander Iraqi Air Force calls on General Sahir Shamshad Mirza15 minutes ago
-
Women's rights protected in Chiniot15 minutes ago
-
ADCG vows to ensure public welfare, cracks down on plastic use & price hikes15 minutes ago
-
Raja Khaleeq visits Karachi's rain-affected areas to review relief measures15 minutes ago
-
Pakistan stands firmly with Palestine, says Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif17 minutes ago