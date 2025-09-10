Open Menu

PM Shehbaz Takes Notice Of Flood Situation In Sindh 

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 10, 2025 | 11:55 PM

PM Shehbaz takes notice of flood situation in Sindh 

Shehbaz Sharif directs NDMA to coordinate with provincial authorities in relief efforts 

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 10th, 2025) Taking notice of the ongoing flood situation in Sindh, particularly in Karachi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed NDMA to fully cooperate with the Sindh Government in conducting relief operations across Karachi and other flood-affected areas of the province.

He lauded the efforts of Rescue 1122, the Pakistan Army and Rangers for their active and effective participation in relief activities in Karachi.

Expressing sorrow over the tragic drowning of citizens in the Gadap River, the Prime Minister instructed relevant agencies to urgently locate and rescue individuals reported missing due to the floods.

To ensure public safety, Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the need to intensify awareness campaigns aimed at informing citizens about the evolving flood situation, enabling them to take necessary precautions.

He also called for swift measures to restore communication infrastructure damaged by the floods.

The Prime Minister affirmed that both the Federal and Sindh governments are fully mobilized and working in coordination to address the crisis.

He further directed that relief and rehabilitation efforts for families affected by the floods in Karachi be treated as a top priority.

