Commander Iraqi Air Force Calls On General Sahir Shamshad Mirza

Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2025 | 11:54 PM

Lieutenant General Muhannad Ghalib Muhammad Radi Al-Asadi, Commander Iraqi Air Force, while on an official visit to Pakistan, called on General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI, NI (M), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi

During the meeting, both dignitaries held detailed discussions on the evolving global and regional geo-strategic landscape, said an ISPR news release.

They underscored the importance of bilateral collaboration for regional peace and stability, reaffirming their resolve to further expand defence and security cooperation between the two brotherly nations.

The visiting dignitary remained appreciative of the professional standards of the Pakistan Armed Forces, their achievements and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism and continued efforts towards regional peace and stability.

Earlier, upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, a smartly turned-out tri-services contingent presented a Guard of Honour to the visiting dignitary.

