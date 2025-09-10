Commander Iraqi Air Force Calls On General Sahir Shamshad Mirza
Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2025 | 11:54 PM
Lieutenant General Muhannad Ghalib Muhammad Radi Al-Asadi, Commander Iraqi Air Force, while on an official visit to Pakistan, called on General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI, NI (M), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Lieutenant General Muhannad Ghalib Muhammad Radi Al-Asadi, Commander Iraqi Air Force, while on an official visit to Pakistan, called on General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI, NI (M), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi.
During the meeting, both dignitaries held detailed discussions on the evolving global and regional geo-strategic landscape, said an ISPR news release.
They underscored the importance of bilateral collaboration for regional peace and stability, reaffirming their resolve to further expand defence and security cooperation between the two brotherly nations.
The visiting dignitary remained appreciative of the professional standards of the Pakistan Armed Forces, their achievements and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism and continued efforts towards regional peace and stability.
Earlier, upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, a smartly turned-out tri-services contingent presented a Guard of Honour to the visiting dignitary.
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz takes notice of flood situation in Sindh
Asia Cup 2025: India thrash UAE by nine wickets in Dubai clash
DPM Ishaq Dar, Azeri FM discuss strengthening bilateral ties
AIG NHMP visits Khairabad office
Eputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar c ..
Ambassador Tirmizi visits Al-Ain Medical facilities, meets Pakistani patients
Commander Iraqi Air Force calls on General Sahir Shamshad Mirza
Women's rights protected in Chiniot
ADCG vows to ensure public welfare, cracks down on plastic use & price hikes
Raja Khaleeq visits Karachi's rain-affected areas to review relief measures
Pakistan stands firmly with Palestine, says Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Muh ..
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM Shehbaz takes notice of flood situation in Sindh39 seconds ago
-
DPM Ishaq Dar, Azeri FM discuss strengthening bilateral ties17 seconds ago
-
AIG NHMP visits Khairabad office1 minute ago
-
Eputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar condemns Israeli airs ..18 seconds ago
-
Commander Iraqi Air Force calls on General Sahir Shamshad Mirza1 minute ago
-
Women's rights protected in Chiniot1 minute ago
-
ADCG vows to ensure public welfare, cracks down on plastic use & price hikes1 minute ago
-
Raja Khaleeq visits Karachi's rain-affected areas to review relief measures1 minute ago
-
Pakistan stands firmly with Palestine, says Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif4 minutes ago
-
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar approves new mechani ..4 minutes ago
-
Govt declares climate & agriculture emergency to address flood losses: Musadik3 minutes ago
-
Focus on saving lives, not politics amid flood crisis: CM Sindh3 minutes ago