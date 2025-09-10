Practical steps are being taken to protect women's rights in line with the Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif's vision

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Practical steps are being taken to protect women's rights in line with the Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif's vision.

The Anti-Women Harassment and Violence Cell in Chiniot is prioritizing the resolution of women's issues.

In one month, the cell received over 60 requests, including 26 cases of domestic violence and disputes, and over 30 cases of harassment and other matters.

All requests were resolved through appropriate action.

Sub-Inspector Shumaila Shahzadi emphasized the cell's efforts to ensure women's safety through awareness campaigns.

Women can seek help through the Women Safety App, Punjab Police Public App, and emergency numbers.

A virtual women's police station has been established to protect women's rights and prevent violence and harassment.

Women can file online complaints from home in case of any problem.

APP/mha/378