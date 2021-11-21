Admin conducts 18,000 inspections to check prices of daily use items in Rwp division

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :District administration conducted nearly 18,000 inspections during last week in four districts of the division to check prices of daily use items.

According to district administration spokesman, inspections were conducted on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Syed Gulzar Hussain shah.

He informed that due to solid steps taken by the authorities concerned, now the rates of sugar were stable in the division and artificial price hike had been controlled while strict action in accordance with the law was taken against hoarders and profiteers.

He continued that imported sugar was being sold in 33 Sahulat Bazaars in Rawalpindi division and so far 909 metric tons sugar had been sold in these bazaars while the administration was also ensuring supply of wheat flour at official rate of Rs 1100 per 20 kg bag.

The prices of potatoes, tomatoes and onions were better than several other cities and they were being sold at Rs 5 less than the market price in sahulat bazaars, he said.

While the price control teams also imposed fines amounting to Rs 1.3 million and 20 FIRs were lodged against the rules violators during last week, he added.

He said that Chakki Ata was also being supplied at rates fixed by the authorities concerned.

Special DC counters were set up at all big stores of the division and 127 DC counters were functional in the division to provide essential commodities at official rates to the citizens, he added.

