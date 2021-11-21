UrduPoint.com

Admin Conducts 18,000 Inspections To Check Prices Of Daily Use Items In Rwp Division

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 04:10 PM

Admin conducts 18,000 inspections to check prices of daily use items in Rwp division

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :District administration conducted nearly 18,000 inspections during last week in four districts of the division to check prices of daily use items.

According to district administration spokesman, inspections were conducted on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Syed Gulzar Hussain shah.

He informed that due to solid steps taken by the authorities concerned, now the rates of sugar were stable in the division and artificial price hike had been controlled while strict action in accordance with the law was taken against hoarders and profiteers.

He continued that imported sugar was being sold in 33 Sahulat Bazaars in Rawalpindi division and so far 909 metric tons sugar had been sold in these bazaars while the administration was also ensuring supply of wheat flour at official rate of Rs 1100 per 20 kg bag.

The prices of potatoes, tomatoes and onions were better than several other cities and they were being sold at Rs 5 less than the market price in sahulat bazaars, he said.

While the price control teams also imposed fines amounting to Rs 1.3 million and 20 FIRs were lodged against the rules violators during last week, he added.

He said that Chakki Ata was also being supplied at rates fixed by the authorities concerned.

Special DC counters were set up at all big stores of the division and 127 DC counters were functional in the division to provide essential commodities at official rates to the citizens, he added.

395

Related Topics

Rawalpindi Price Market All Wheat Million Tomatoes Flour

Recent Stories

UAE announces 63 new COVID-19 cases, 82 recoveries ..

UAE announces 63 new COVID-19 cases, 82 recoveries, and no deaths in the last 24 ..

55 minutes ago
 Dubai issues 55,194 new business licences during f ..

Dubai issues 55,194 new business licences during first 10 months of 2021

1 hour ago
 India reports 10,488 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 10,488 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago
 SCCI organises Sharjah-Malaysia Business Forum

SCCI organises Sharjah-Malaysia Business Forum

2 hours ago
 Empower records 49% growth in demand for District ..

Empower records 49% growth in demand for District Cooling services

3 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia reports 31 new COVID-19 cases

Saudi Arabia reports 31 new COVID-19 cases

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.