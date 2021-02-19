Admin retrieves over 171 kanals land in Rwp, Taxila, Gujar Khan, Kahuta

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi district administration accompanied by the local police has launched a grand operation against land mafia and retrieved over 171 kanals state and private land from the occupation of the encroachers.

According to a District Administration spokesman, the administration on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt® Anwar ul Haq conducted an operation in 'Moza Khana Dak' here in Sadiqabad area and retrieved nearly seven kanals private land from the occupation of land grabbers.

The owner of the land, Amir Hayat had given an application to the Deputy Commissioner in an open kutchery against the land grabbers.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Capt. ® Muhammad Shoaib Ali, AC Saddar and ASP Saddar.

Meanwhile, an operation was also conducted in 'Kalyam Awan area, Gujar Khan' and nearly six kanals state land was retrieved.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Gujar Khan Hira Rizwan and Revenue Officers concerned.

Similarly, 96 kanals state land was also retrieved in 'Moza Kaka Circle Bora Hayal, Kahuta Tehsil'.

The operation was supervised by Assistant Commissioner Kahuta Rabia Sial and the land which was under the occupation of the land mafia from last six years was recovered.

An operation was conducted in 'Moza Ahal Paswal', Taxila under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Taxila Shahzad Mehboob and the Revenue officers concerned.

The spokesman informed that 62 kanals and 16 marlas state land worth Rs 200 million was retrieved.

"Operation against the illegal constructions was carried out in 'Moza Ahal Paswal', Taxila and the land was retrieved from the occupation of the encroachers," he added.

The district administration as per the orders of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister has issued strict instructions to all the departments concerned to map out illegal encroachments and take strict action against them, he said.

The DC Rawalpindi had directed the ACs of all tehsils of the district to expedite the operation against illegal constructions from their respective areas on the directives of the Punjab government.

He said, the victims of the land mafia should give applications to the administration as the authorities concerned were making all out efforts against encroachers and a grand operation purely on merit was underway in the district.

According ADCR Muhammad Shoaib, the administration was making hectic efforts to retrieve all the encroached land from the occupation of the land mafia. All available resources would be utilized to make the grand operation a success, he added.