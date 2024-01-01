Admissions start at Dar-ul-Madina International University for diverse undergraduate programs

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Dar-ul-Madina International University, has officially announced the commencement of admissions for Bachelor's programs in Arabic, Education, Islamic Studies, and Islamic Banking and Finance.

The university, located on Sector G-11, Shabbir Sharif Road, Islamabad, chartered by the government of Pakistan and recognized by the Higher Education Commission, has gained prominence for its commitment to providing quality education in the realm of Islamic studies.

Dar-ul-Madina International University offers a comprehensive BS Arabic program, aiming to equip students with a deep understanding of the Arabic language, literature, and culture.

The BS Education program at the university is designed to prepare future educators with the skills and knowledge necessary for a dynamic and evolving educational landscape.

Renowned for its expertise in Islamic studies, the university offers a BS program that delves into various facets of Islamic theology, history, and jurisprudence.

Reflecting the university's commitment to contemporary relevance, the BS Islamic Banking and Finance program integrates traditional Islamic financial principles with modern banking practices.

Talking to media, Muhammad Adil Attari, Member, board of Governors, said, "Prospective students can submit their applications through the university's online portal, providing them with a convenient and streamlined process.

"The admission criteria include academic merit, entrance exams, and interviews to ensure the selection of qualified candidates," he maintained.

Adil said Dar-ul-Madina, "International University boasts state-of-the-art facilities, including well-equipped classrooms, libraries, and research centers."

He said, "The campus provides a conducive environment for academic growth and fosters a sense of community among students."

Adil said, "The university's vision revolves around nurturing individuals who are not only well-versed in their chosen fields but are also grounded in Islamic values. With a mission to contribute to the intellectual and moral development of its students, he said Dar-ul-Madina International University strives to create future leaders with a global perspective."

As Dar-ul-Madina International University opens its doors for admissions, Adil said, "It continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the academic landscape, emphasizing the fusion of traditional Islamic knowledge with contemporary educational practices."