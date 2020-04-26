UrduPoint.com
Adulteration And Short Measurement Will Never Be Tolerated: DC

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 02:40 PM

Adulteration and short measurement will never be tolerated: DC

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Omar Sher Chattah has directed assistant commissioners for taking action against the hoarders, adulterers, price hikers and short measurer in the district.

Addressing of District Price Control Committee the deputy commissioner has said the traders, shopkeepers and dealers for making sure the provision of edibles and necessities of life to the consumers at government rates in the month of Ramazan.

The deputy commissioner has reviewed the prices of edibles and necessities of life and notified the revised prices.

According to notification, price of flour 20 kg Rs.

805, Kashmir Ghee Rs.235 per Kg, Shahtaj Rs. 200, Karachi brand Rs. 170, Super Old Rice Rs. 140, super new Rs. 125, Dal Chana Rs. 135, Dal Masor Rs. 142, Dal Mash washed Rs. 210, Dal Moong washed Rs. 200, black Gram Rs. 120, Gram White Rs. 120, Basin Rs. 130, Sugar Rs.76, Milk Rs. 80, Yogurt Rs. 90, Mutton Rs. 800, Beef Rs. 400 per Kg , Roti 100 gram Rs. 6 while the price of simple Non has been decided 120 gram Rs. 10.

Deputy Commissioner has directed the shopkeepers for displaying the rates decided by the district price control committee on shops through pen flexes.

