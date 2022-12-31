Aerial firing at wedding ceremony claims life

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :A man died during an aerial firing on the occasion of a marriage ceremony at Chak 7 Wanoi-Tibba in district Khanewal on Saturday.

According to Makhdoompur police, Saif Ullah and Jamshaid were doing aerial firing during the marriage ceremony of Qamar Nawaz son of Muhammad Nawaz.

All of a sudden, a bullet hit another citizen namely Muhammad Sadiq resident of Chak 95/10R. Police registered the case and started an investigation.