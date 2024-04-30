AG Balochistan to hold open court on May 6

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) According to the vision of the prime minister, Accountant General (AG) Balochistan Nasrullah Jan Tuesday said that an open court would be held in the office of the AG Balochistan on May 6, 2024 at 11:00 AM.

In an official statement issued here, the AG Balochistan will hear the issues of DDOS, provincial government employees and pensioners during the Khuli Kehchari and orders to be issued at the same time for their solution.

Accountant General Balochistan said that employees and pensioners should benefit from initiatives like open court and grievance cell and contact for solving your long-standing problems so that they would be solved in time.