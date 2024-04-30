AG Balochistan To Hold Open Court On May 6
Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2024 | 07:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) According to the vision of the prime minister, Accountant General (AG) Balochistan Nasrullah Jan Tuesday said that an open court would be held in the office of the AG Balochistan on May 6, 2024 at 11:00 AM.
In an official statement issued here, the AG Balochistan will hear the issues of DDOS, provincial government employees and pensioners during the Khuli Kehchari and orders to be issued at the same time for their solution.
Accountant General Balochistan said that employees and pensioners should benefit from initiatives like open court and grievance cell and contact for solving your long-standing problems so that they would be solved in time.
Recent Stories
Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision
Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look
Empowering women for employment is the need of hour, says Sadaffe Abid
Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measures against Tobacco Industry
Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s e-Earn program
BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies interference into judicial matte ..
Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today
Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai
Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..
Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..
FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..
IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Indian troops continue extensive cordon and search operations in IIOJK2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits measles-affected village: Ensures Government support and accountability11 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM condoles death of Dr. Malik’s brother in Turbat11 minutes ago
-
Youth killed over resistance in eve-teasing12 minutes ago
-
12 inmates of Abbottabad Jail completes adult literacy12 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman office working to address public complaints following approved guidelines22 minutes ago
-
Heavy vehicles banned from entering Murree22 minutes ago
-
Rs 807.5m fine imposed on 7704 electricity thieves, 6225 arrested in 234 days: FESCO spokesman22 minutes ago
-
ADC for making anti-polio drive successful in Ziarat22 minutes ago
-
UAF arranges Besakhi Mela22 minutes ago
-
Explosion from gas cylinder claims one life, 4 injures32 minutes ago
-
Labours play vital role in national economy: KP Speaker42 minutes ago