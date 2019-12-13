UrduPoint.com
Agha Siraj Durrani Allowed Bail In Assets Beyond Mean

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 44 seconds ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 01:22 PM

Agha Siraj Durrani allowed bail in assets beyond mean

Sindh High Court granted bail Aghan Siraj Durrani, the incumbent speaker of Sindh Assembly, against the surety bond of Rs 1 million and ordered his name be placed on Exit Control List (ECL).

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 13th, 2019) Sindh High Court on Friday allowed bail to Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durani in NAB’s case against him regarding assets beyond means.

The court ordered him to deposit surety bond of Rs 1 million, and confiscated his passport so that he could not travel abroad.

Agha Siraj Durrani, the incumbent speaker of provincial Sindh Assembly, arrested by NAB on February 20, 2019 for owning assets beyond means, his wife and children were also nominated in the same case. He was in the NAB’s custody since then.

The court, in its order, also directed the Federal government to place the name of Durrani on Exit Control List (ECL).

Durrani who is still in jail would shortly be released soon after submission of surety bonds in the case.

