AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Attorney General for Pakistan has given 10-day time to Shehbaz Sharif to submit medical reports of his elder brother PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 24th, 2022) In a major development in Nawaz Sharif’s case, the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) has written a letter to PML-N President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif to submit reports of his elder brother PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

In the letter, the AGP has also asked Shehbaz Sharif for repatriation of Nawaz Sharif from London.

The top law officer has given 10-day time to Shehbaz Sharif to submit medical reports of his brother, making it clear that contempt of court case will be filed if Nawaz Sharif fails to return.

The AGP also mentioned the verdict of the Lahore High Court under which Nawaz Sharif was allowed to go abroad for medical treatment. He said that the doctors' instructions had recommended Nawaz Sharif to for four weeks.

Mentioning the media reports, the AGP said that Nawaz Sharif was in good health while at the time of leaving the country he was described as critical.

The letter said that condition of Nawaz Sharif improved soon as he reached London and he did not say in the hospital for a single day and remained involved in in his political activities," the letter stated.

The AGP highlighted that the affidavit and the court order was "violated as Shahbaz did not submit Nawaz’s medical reports."

The Punjab government made a committee to examine the medical reports of Nawaz, said the letter, pointing out that the committee submitted a report on January 17, which mentioned that no medical report has been submitted to the medical board by Nawaz’s doctors; therefore, the committee said that a final opinion cannot be given in this regard.