UrduPoint.com

Agreement Signed To Provide Free Technical Education To Gwadar's Youth

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2023 | 05:44 PM

Agreement signed to provide free technical education to Gwadar's youth

:The signing ceremony for the joint operation agreement of Pak-China Technical and Vocational Institute (PCT & VI), built with a Chinese grant under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), was held at Gwadar Business Center on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :The signing ceremony for the joint operation agreement of Pak-China Technical and Vocational Institute (PCT & VI), built with a Chinese grant under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), was held at Gwadar business Center on Wednesday.

The agreement was signed by Shandong Institute of Commerce and Technology (SICT), Gwadar Port Authority (GPA), The University of Gwadar (UoG), and China Overseas Ports Holding Company (COPHC) for providing free of cost six-month short courses and three-year diploma programmes with hands-on technical and professional training to thousands of youths of Gwadar, according to a message received here on Wednesday.

Students from the University of Gwadar, local employees of COPHC, GPA and COPHC officers attended the signing ceremony while teachers and officers from SIC joined the ceremony online.

Pak-China Technical and Vocational Institute (PCT & VI) was gifted and handed over by the Chinese government to GPA in September 2021 with the intent to train, prepare and equip the youth of Gwadar / Makran / Balochistan with skill sets for the future needs of Gwadar port, Free Zones, smart city, new international airport and other CPEC projects pertaining to commerce, marine industry, market-based businesses, modern fish practices, real estate, tourism, construction, hospitality and other allied industries.

As per the joint operation agreement, GPA is responsible for supplying spaces and supporting facilities to meet the requirements of teaching, office, and accommodation in the existing new building of PCT & VI. It will cooperate with all government departments to handle relevant procedures as per Pakistani laws and regulations.

It will also coordinate with COPHC for internship and preferential employment of qualified students of PCT & VI. The University of Gwadar will be responsible for the operationalisation of the institute at international standards. It will coordinate with GPA for daily managing, academic and administrative activities and operating expenses.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Technology Business China Company CPEC Gwadar September Commerce All From Government Agreement Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Airport Employment

Recent Stories

Russia's Additional Non-Oil, Gas Budget Revenues A ..

Russia's Additional Non-Oil, Gas Budget Revenues Amounted to 200Bln Rubles - Rus ..

3 minutes ago
 Rs149,000 fine imposed on profiteers in Faisalabad ..

Rs149,000 fine imposed on profiteers in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago
 32-member Balochistan delegation arrive in Lahore ..

32-member Balochistan delegation arrive in Lahore under youth exchange programme ..

3 minutes ago
 UNICEF continues working on restoration of health ..

UNICEF continues working on restoration of health facilities in flood-hit areas

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 43 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 43 points

9 minutes ago
 EU-NATO Declaration Suggests That EU Subordinates ..

EU-NATO Declaration Suggests That EU Subordinates to Alliance - Russian Foreign ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.