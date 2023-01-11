:The signing ceremony for the joint operation agreement of Pak-China Technical and Vocational Institute (PCT & VI), built with a Chinese grant under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), was held at Gwadar Business Center on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :The signing ceremony for the joint operation agreement of Pak-China Technical and Vocational Institute (PCT & VI), built with a Chinese grant under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), was held at Gwadar business Center on Wednesday.

The agreement was signed by Shandong Institute of Commerce and Technology (SICT), Gwadar Port Authority (GPA), The University of Gwadar (UoG), and China Overseas Ports Holding Company (COPHC) for providing free of cost six-month short courses and three-year diploma programmes with hands-on technical and professional training to thousands of youths of Gwadar, according to a message received here on Wednesday.

Students from the University of Gwadar, local employees of COPHC, GPA and COPHC officers attended the signing ceremony while teachers and officers from SIC joined the ceremony online.

Pak-China Technical and Vocational Institute (PCT & VI) was gifted and handed over by the Chinese government to GPA in September 2021 with the intent to train, prepare and equip the youth of Gwadar / Makran / Balochistan with skill sets for the future needs of Gwadar port, Free Zones, smart city, new international airport and other CPEC projects pertaining to commerce, marine industry, market-based businesses, modern fish practices, real estate, tourism, construction, hospitality and other allied industries.

As per the joint operation agreement, GPA is responsible for supplying spaces and supporting facilities to meet the requirements of teaching, office, and accommodation in the existing new building of PCT & VI. It will cooperate with all government departments to handle relevant procedures as per Pakistani laws and regulations.

It will also coordinate with COPHC for internship and preferential employment of qualified students of PCT & VI. The University of Gwadar will be responsible for the operationalisation of the institute at international standards. It will coordinate with GPA for daily managing, academic and administrative activities and operating expenses.