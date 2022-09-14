Agri dept recovers fake pesticides during crackdown

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Agriculture department recovered fake pesticides worth Rs one million during a crackdown launched a Gagu Mandi area of Burewala on Wednesday.

In line with special directives of the Director General Pest Warning Punjab Rana Muhammad Faqeer, the Agriculture Officer Burewala Rao Muhammad Shamraiz under the supervision of Director Pest Warning Multan Dr Ghulam Abbas launched a crackdown against the dealers involved in selling fake pesticides.

The team raided at Kaiynat Agri Corporation situated at Gagu Mandi and recovered fake pesticides of worth Rs one million.

The team then registered a FIR against the dealer Muhammad Shafique and initiated further legal action against him.