Agri helpline schedule changed in Ramzan

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Agriculture department has changed the schedule of agriculture helpline (0800-17000) during the ongoing month of Ramzan ul Mubarak.

According to the revised schedule, the agriculture officials and experts would be available to receive and respond to calls from farmers from 10:00 a.

m. to 4:00 p.m. from Monday to Thursday. However, timing would be 10:00 am to 1:00 p.m. on Friday, agriculture spokesman said in a statement here Wednesday.