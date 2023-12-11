Agriculture deptt sets target to cultivate sunflower at 125,000 acres in Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) The Punjab Agriculture Department set a target to cultivate sunflowers at 125,000 acres to achieve production of 140,000 tons across the province.

The cultivation plan is strategically divided, with the first phase (spring) set from December 1 to January 31 in districts like Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Multan, Vahari, Bahawalnagar, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Lodhran, Bhakkar, and Khanewal.

Farmers have been advised to contact department officials for guidelines for seeds. Seeds with 90 per cent germination quality should be used, said officials from the agriculture department. Similarly, the plant density should be 22000 to 23000 per acre. Recommended hybrid varieties include Hyson-33, T-40318, Agora4, S278, US444, US666, NKR.

Mini, Augson5270, Augson5264, HSF350-A, Sun7, Orison648, Orison516, Orison675, Orison701, Parson-3, and Reina.

Emphasizing the importance of timely planting for optimal yield, the spokesperson Abdus Samad highlighted that delayed planting not only reduced sunflower yield per acre but also diminished oil production. Spring cultivation is recommended for higher yields, and farmers are encouraged to plant sunflowers on ridges created east to west, 2.5 feet apart, with a seed spacing of 9 inches in dry soil facing south. The spokesperson proposed farmers prioritize spring cultivation and utilize ridgers for efficient planting, enhancing overall sunflower productivity.