Agriculture experts, researchers and academicians express concern over attack on banana crop

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :The agriculture Experts, academicians,representatives of research institutes and progressive growers have expressed their concern over attack of 'Panama Fusarium wilt' on banana crop in Sindh and suggested training of farmers with precautionary measures to protect crops from potential disease.

They also recommended the Sindh Government to take practical measures for preventing such diseases entering the country through agricultural commodities from other countries. They also urged that the agricultural varieties must be quarantined before planting such commodities.

They expressed their concerns, suggestions and demands while attending a meeting of all stakeholders which was held at the Sindh Agriculture University Tando jam which was presided over by the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri.

The meeting was attended by experts from different agricultural and research institutes including Prof. Dr. Rehana Naz Syed, Khalid Rajput and Naimatullah Koondhar who shared their views on different aspects of the banana crop and also briefed on disease surveys, research and statistics of disease which affecting the areas in banana growing districts.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Fateh Marri said that Sindh was producing 87 percent banana in the country but 'Panama Fusarium wilt' is proving to be as dangerous as Bunchy-top virus for bananas. Besides, seasonal effects have also damaged banana production capacity in the province, he said and added that experts should advise the farmers to prevent or eliminate the effects of the disease. He also suggested that a forum based on all stakeholders including agricultural institutions, experts, and farmers of Sindh should be formed to address these issues.

Fayyaz Ahmed, who is associated with the private sector and food industry while speaking on the occasion said that new resistant commodities have to be introduced to save the banana crop as well as the development of the food industry.

"The private sector will cooperate with Sindh Agriculture University in this regard," he assured.

Mahmood Nawaz Shah from Sindh Abadgar board said that such diseases were spreading in the province due to non-quarantine and non-diagnosis of agricultural commodities coming from abroad. The Sindh government should have to take measures to prevent this, he urged.

Syed Nadeem Shah, a progressive grower said that in case of risk of disease, a modern laboratory should be established for early diagnosis and farmers should be made aware of the disease.

'The precautionary measures need to be taken in areas where the disease is severely affecting the crop, ' he added.

Agriculture Expert, Prof. Muhammad Mithal Jaskani said "The tissue cultured plants are free from diseases but in 'Panama Fusarium wilt' affected areas, the tissue culture plants can also be affected by the disease, therefore it is necessary to develop immune plants and commodities." Prof. Dr. Abdul Mubeen Lodhi, Director of Advanced Studies Sindh Agriculture University said that the disease was causing rapid destruction of bananas adding that emergency measures are needed to eradicate the affected plants and protect existing orchards. It also requires government cooperation with research institutes, he emphasized.

Among others, Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Director,University of Advancement and Financial Assistance, Dr. Mehboob Siyal, Director, Nuclear Institute of Agriculture, Dr. Raza Memon, Dr. JavedAsghar, Prof. Dr. Manzoor Ali Abro, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ibrahim Khaskheli and Jammuon Mal were also present on the occasion.