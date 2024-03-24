Agriculture secretary visits fair price shops

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo on Sunday made a surprise visit to fair price shops set up under the Agriculture department at Model Bazar Wahdat Road and Mian Plaza, Johor Town and reviewed the quality as well as supply and demand of commodities.

On this occasion, the Agriculture Secretary said that 51 fair price shops had been established across the province for Ramazan out of which 36 fair price shops were located in model bazaars and 15 in Ramazan bazaars.

He said that these fair price shops remain open daily from 9 am to 5 pm and the prices here were 25% lower than the wholesale market.

Thirteen items including vegetables, fruits, gram lentil and gram flour are available at these fair price shops in sufficient quantity.

Clear orders have been issued for ensuring the availability of the best quality items at these shops and relevant officers and staff must review the stock on a daily basis, he added. Iftikhar Ali Sahoo directed the relevant officers and staff to set up separate counters for potatoes, tomatoes and onions to facilitate people.