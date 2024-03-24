Agriculture Secretary Visits Fair Price Shops
Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2024 | 07:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo on Sunday made a surprise visit to fair price shops set up under the Agriculture department at Model Bazar Wahdat Road and Mian Plaza, Johor Town and reviewed the quality as well as supply and demand of commodities.
On this occasion, the Agriculture Secretary said that 51 fair price shops had been established across the province for Ramazan out of which 36 fair price shops were located in model bazaars and 15 in Ramazan bazaars.
He said that these fair price shops remain open daily from 9 am to 5 pm and the prices here were 25% lower than the wholesale market.
Thirteen items including vegetables, fruits, gram lentil and gram flour are available at these fair price shops in sufficient quantity.
Clear orders have been issued for ensuring the availability of the best quality items at these shops and relevant officers and staff must review the stock on a daily basis, he added. Iftikhar Ali Sahoo directed the relevant officers and staff to set up separate counters for potatoes, tomatoes and onions to facilitate people.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm
Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..
SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..
Kite flying strictly banned, says DC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Miss Pakistan demands increased awareness on Rare White Tiger cubs domestication6 minutes ago
-
Bilal Yasin reviews quality of essential items in Ramazan bazaars6 minutes ago
-
Politically and economically strong Pakistan imperative to lead Muslim world: FCCI President6 minutes ago
-
Sehat Insaf Card facility program launched at ATH Abbottabad6 minutes ago
-
Former chairman Senate, CM Balochistan condole with Aimal15 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation campaign launched in Nathiagali under Green Pakistan initiative 202415 minutes ago
-
Four of same family killed, another injure in Tank firing15 minutes ago
-
District admin takes strict action against profiteers, hoarders16 minutes ago
-
Faisalabad receives 17 mm rain16 minutes ago
-
Excise dept seals over 500 properties of defaulters36 minutes ago
-
President confers military awards upon officers of Pakistan Armed Forces36 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt to bring comprehensive reforms in health sector56 minutes ago