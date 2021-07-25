UrduPoint.com
AIOU Announces Schedule Of Merit-based Admissions

Sun 25th July 2021 | 11:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced schedule for admission in merit-based programmes offered in the first phase of autumn 2021 semester.

The merit based programmes include face to face programmes offered by different faculties including BS, MBA, MPA, MPhil and PhD in different disciplines, AIOU in a statement said.

Admission tests for MPhil and PhD programmes will be conducted from August 26-31. First, second and third merit lists of successful candidates will be displayed on September 3, 9 and 15 respectively on the university website. Classes will be held at the main campus of the university.

Interested candidates can download prospectus and admission application form from the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk) and can apply online till August 23. Continuing students can seek admission in the next semester from August 16 to September 16.

