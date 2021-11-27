AIOU sets December 6 deadline for admission in master programme

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Saturday announced the last date for online admissions in MA/MSc two-year programme and B.Ed, BA and BS is December 06, 2021.

According to the Regional In-charge AIOU Sargodha Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain said that AIOU had announced to conduct MA/MSC two-year and M.

Ed one-year programmes on the special approval of Higher education Commissioner (HEC) while passed students of BA, BSc could also take advantage of this golden opportunity.

He personally visiting the tehsils of Sargodha and Khushab districts, on the direction of VC AIOU Prof Dr Zia-ul-Qayyum to advertise the admission programmes so that the students could benefit from this. For more information students can visit AIOU Regional Centre and could contact on 048-3211218, he added.