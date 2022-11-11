UrduPoint.com

Air Chief Marshal Witnesses Opening Ceremony Of Bahrain Air Show

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 11, 2022 | 12:46 PM

Air Chief Marshal witnesses opening ceremony of Bahrain Air Show

The indigenously manufactured JF-17 fighter jet displayed alongside other aircraft and defence equipment at the event, remained the star attraction of the show.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2022) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu witnessed the opening ceremony of Bahrain Air Show.

According to the PAF spokesperson, pride of Pakistan JF-17 Thunder aircraft also took part in the air show.

The indigenously manufactured JF-17 fighter jet displayed alongside other aircraft and defence equipment at the event, remained the star attraction of the show.

While interacting with the Pakistan Air Force contingent, the Air Chief lauded PAF personnel's performance in the airshow. He said their participation in the event is a matter of pride for the nation and appreciated their efforts for bringing laurels to the country.

He also praised the PAF team for putting up a nice show at the mega event. Later on, he visited various stalls and met several high ranking officials.

Earlier, PAF personnel briefed the eager crowd about the combat aircraft's operational capabilities and sophisticated weaponry.

The spectators were ecstatic to see the pride of Pakistan in their midst. Apart from the static display, the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex-manufactured JF-17 aircraft also presented an aerobatics performance.

The excitement of the eagerly awaiting crowd was worth watching as the aircraft roared in the skies of Bahrain. The much anticipated display was thoroughly enjoyed by the spectators and they fervently clapped as the fighter jet landed back at the airstrip.

The participation of JF-17 Thunder aircraft in the airshow has proved to be an excellent opportunity to showcase its cutting edge capabilities. It has also given an opportunity to the potential buyers to assess the fighter jet's immense potential in the international market.

A large number of delegations from different countries were also present at the occasion.

