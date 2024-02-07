Open Menu

AJK-based Pakistani Voters Head To Polling Stations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2024 | 02:50 PM

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Thousands of Pakistani nationals living in Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) are traveling to their respective home stations in various parts of the country to exercise their right to vote in the general elections 2024.

According to APP Corresponded, The voters who hail from all four provinces of Pakistan, are excited to cast their ballots for their preferred candidates and political parties.

"It is the fundamental duty of every citizen to exercise their right to vote," said Muhammad Ashraf, an employee in a Federal government run institution. "We must vote to choose the best candidates who will represent us in the national and provincial assemblies."

The voters are traveling to their home stations by public transport and private vehicles. There are large crowds of commuters at the bus and wagon stands in AJK.

The polling for the general elections will be held on Thursday.

