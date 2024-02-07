AJK-based Pakistani Voters Head To Polling Stations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2024 | 02:50 PM
MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Thousands of Pakistani nationals living in Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) are traveling to their respective home stations in various parts of the country to exercise their right to vote in the general elections 2024.
According to APP Corresponded, The voters who hail from all four provinces of Pakistan, are excited to cast their ballots for their preferred candidates and political parties.
"It is the fundamental duty of every citizen to exercise their right to vote," said Muhammad Ashraf, an employee in a Federal government run institution. "We must vote to choose the best candidates who will represent us in the national and provincial assemblies."
The voters are traveling to their home stations by public transport and private vehicles. There are large crowds of commuters at the bus and wagon stands in AJK.
The polling for the general elections will be held on Thursday.
APP/ahr/
Recent Stories
PSL online ticket booking website recovered
Jordan reached the final of Asian Cup after the historic win against South Korea
Pakistan fully committed to foster inclusive democratic process: FO
Blast claims 25 lives, leaves over 40 others injured in Pishin
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024
El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar
People to vote for PPP on basis of development works: PPP candidates
MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi
Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131
Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points of Premier League lead
Awareness session held on heart health
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan envoy, Malaysian DG Immigration discuss issues of Pakistan nationals4 minutes ago
-
Special Secretary Education, DC inspect schools up-gradation4 minutes ago
-
PM strongly condemns Pishin blasts, seeks report from Balochistan chief secretary4 minutes ago
-
Bahawalpur police hold flag march4 minutes ago
-
Wah Cantonment Police nabs drugs peddler, recovers 1.87kg hashish4 minutes ago
-
Control Room setup at Commissioners’ office to monitor Election process4 minutes ago
-
Police unearth distillery, recover 20 liters of liquor4 minutes ago
-
2.6 mln people to cast votes in Sargodha:14 minutes ago
-
Qila Saifullah: another blast outside JUI-F office, 10 killed14 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary visits election control room14 minutes ago
-
All arrangements for February 8 election completed, 15, 696 polling stations for 21.928mn voters set ..24 minutes ago
-
NA-43 Tank anticipates exciting electoral battle24 minutes ago