UrduPoint.com

AJK-Mirpur; UK-based NGO To Establish Educational Institutes

Faizan Hashmi Published July 22, 2022 | 03:40 PM

AJK-Mirpur; UK-based NGO to establish educational institutes

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) : 22 (APP)::UK-based NGO Muslim Hands is going to launch a gigantic project establishing friendly education institutes for girls in Mirpur Division under the WASH Project.

It was disclosed at a high level held here Friday for signing Letter of Understanding (LoU) between Salman Khan Executive Manager, Muslim Hands in AJK based at Mirpur and Secretary Elementary & Secondary Education, Govt. of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Secretary Elementary & Secondary Education, Razzaq Ahmed Khan, while speaking at the occasion, expressed his gratitude to Muslim Hands Mirpur, for supporting the cause of female education by upgrading present facilities into education friendly institutes.

He said that though despite constraints, the Govt. is committed to facilitate and promote female education across the board yet no State can achieve best results without support of civil society and international development partners.

He thanked Raja Muhammad Razzaq, former Secretary to Govt.

of AJK for his volunteer services for securing meaningful support of INGOs for Govt. Departments.

Executive Manager Salman Khan expressed his deep gratitude Secretary E&S Education and his department for deliberations and identifying the weak areas for tangible partnership.

He said that Muslim Hands is keen for partnership with Govt. Departments in the area of Health, Education, Clean drinking Water, Social Sector, Environment protection as part of ongoing efforts of Govt. of Pakistan and Govt. of AJK to achieve targets set under the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

"Pakistan affirmed its commitment to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development by adopting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as its own national development agenda through a unanimous National Assembly Resolution in 2016", he concluded with hope of continuous partnership for dispensing quality education across AJK.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution National Assembly Education Water Salman Khan Civil Society Jammu Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir 2016 Muslim Government Best

Recent Stories

Newly elected Pir Rafih to vote Hamza Shehbaz in t ..

Newly elected Pir Rafih to vote Hamza Shehbaz in today’s run-off election for ..

41 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China welcome interested third parties t ..

Pakistan, China welcome interested third parties to benefit from CPEC

2 hours ago
 Dollar reaches all time high of Rs228.50 against P ..

Dollar reaches all time high of Rs228.50 against Pak rupee

3 hours ago
 Pakistan reports seven more deaths due to COVID-19

Pakistan reports seven more deaths due to COVID-19

4 hours ago
 Pakistani-American photographer shot dead by ex-hu ..

Pakistani-American photographer shot dead by ex-husband in Chicago

4 hours ago
 Punjab Assembly meets today to elect new leader of ..

Punjab Assembly meets today to elect new leader of house

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.