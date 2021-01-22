AJK Prime Minister announces awards, admiration certificates for journalists

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has announced to give away awards and approbation certificates for those Kashmiri journalists, who highlighted the Indian unlawful, unconstitutional and immoral act of August 5,2019

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has announced to give away awards and approbation certificates for those Kashmiri journalists, who highlighted the Indian unlawful, unconstitutional and immoral act of August 5,2019.

Besides, penned down investigative reporting on Indian repression, siege and search operations, Army cordon off of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), gross human rights violations, abuses and lime lighted through columns, features and other sources in highlighting the Kashmir cause.

He announced this while addressing oath taking ceremony of new elected office bearers of Central Press Club Muzaffarabad here.

He said the journalists who worked and performed well on media front in highlighting Kashmir issue and after effects of August 5,2019 illegitimate Indian act, would be given awards and admiration certificates under the aegis of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation cell, he asserted.