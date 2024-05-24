Akbar Ayub Nominated As Chief Whip In KP PA
Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2024 | 07:45 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur nominated Akbar Ayub Khan, Member Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from PK-46 Haripur-I as Chief Whip in the provincial assembly from treasury benches, said a notification issued here on Friday.
His responsibilities will include engaging with party members and negotiating with other political parties.
