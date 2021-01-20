UrduPoint.com
AKU Wins HEC's Grant Rs 14.5m To Develop New, Targeted Stem Cell Treatments For Blood Cancer

Wed 20th January 2021

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Aga Khan University AKU's Centre for Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Research (CRM) has won a Rs 14.5 million grant to develop new, targeted therapies for a common form of blood cancer in adults, Philadelphia chromosome positive (Ph+) leukaemia.

The grant was awarded by the Higher education Commission of Pakistan's flagship National Research Program for Universities that seeks to support high-level and promising scientific research projects that demonstrate strategic relevance and impact to local industry and society, said a statement on Wednesday.

The chromosomal defect known as Philadelphia chromosome (Ph) is a characteristic of two important types of blood cancer include chronic myeloid leukaemia (CML) and Ph positive acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (Ph+ ALL).

The Ph chromosome is formed when chromosome 9 and 22 break and exchange portions which leads to creation of a new fusion gene called BCR-ABL. This fusion causes certain blood cells to become cancerous.

It is the main cause of the common, CML, in adults and accounts for 20 per cent of (Ph+ ALL) cases globally.

Generally, Ph+ ALL and advanced forms of CML are difficult to cure and survival rates are poor.

The AKU researchers are looking to develop a more effective treatment by engineering stem cells to deliver a protein with therapeutic properties, the Helix 2 peptide, directly to the leukaemia cells.

"We aim to combine approaches in molecular medicine and stem cell therapy to create a more precise form of treatment that has the potential to be more convenient for the patient since it will only require a single administration," said Principal Investigator of the study, Dr Afsar Mian.

"We are anticipating that once introduced, the stem cells will grow and multiply in the body and continuously release the therapeutic peptide to target the cancer cells, inhibit their growth and ultimately cure the disease, " he said.

Existing medicines for Ph+ leukaemia are currently proving to be less effective due to growing drug resistance and the problem of side effects. Also, they require life-long use by the patient and do not lead to complete eradication of the disease.

This innovative use of stem cells will also generate evidence on the use of peptides to provide targeted treatment in other types of cancers. In the future, Dr Mian and his team seek to combine their expertise in cancer research as well as drug design and delivery to see if such approaches can be used to treat other diseases.

