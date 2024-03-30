Open Menu

Alauddin Siddiqui Trust Distributes Ration Bags Among Deserving People

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Alauddin Siddiqui Trust distributes ration bags among deserving people

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Alauddin Siddiqui Trust organized a program to distribute ration among the poor and needy people in Tandojam. More than two thousand ration bags were distributed among the deserving people during the program.

Addressing the ceremony, Director Information Hyderabad Irshad Ali Chandio stated that serving humanity in distress is no less than worship. He appreciated the commendable initiative, stating that Allah chooses His righteous servants for such noble deeds, and the Alauddin Siddiqui Trust is undertaking significant welfare work.

On this occasion, the representative of the trust, Khalifa Muhammad Raza informed that the trust distributes ration among the needy individuals every year during the month of Ramazan and this year about 5,000 ration bags are being distributed, with 2,000 bags being distributed today.

He said that welfare activities were also being done by the Trust in other provinces of the country.

He added that a year and a half ago, cooked food for two months was distributed to the people affected by heavy rains and floods in Sindh, besides medicines were also provided by setting up medical camps.

ASP Rana Dilawar, General Secretary Pakistan Peoples Party Tandojam Mir Sher Muhammad Talpur and others also addressed the ceremony. Later, ration bags were distributed among the poor and deserving individuals.

Related Topics

Sindh Poor Hyderabad Pakistan Peoples Party Rains

Recent Stories

Former CJP Jillani to head inquiry commission to p ..

Former CJP Jillani to head inquiry commission to probe IHC judges’ letter

52 minutes ago
 FBR’s Rs2544bn revenue needs judiciary’s atten ..

FBR’s Rs2544bn revenue needs judiciary’s attention: Khawaja Asif

4 hours ago
 Punjab CM Maryam approves Nawaz Sharif Kisan Card

Punjab CM Maryam approves Nawaz Sharif Kisan Card

4 hours ago
 Re-construction of Ghuchar Koh alternate route to ..

Re-construction of Ghuchar Koh alternate route to Kalash valley demanded

4 minutes ago
 Ministries to be asked about performance: Attaulla ..

Ministries to be asked about performance: Attaullah Tarar

5 hours ago
 Shaheen expresses displeasure over debate about Pa ..

Shaheen expresses displeasure over debate about Pakistan T20 captaincy

6 hours ago
Global real estate market hits $365.51 trillion in ..

Global real estate market hits $365.51 trillion in 2023

4 minutes ago
 1st consignment of high breed cattle reaches from ..

1st consignment of high breed cattle reaches from Brazil

7 hours ago
 PCB advertises for Red and White Ball cricket coac ..

PCB advertises for Red and White Ball cricket coaches

8 hours ago
 Pakistan, Djibouti agree to boost ties in diverse ..

Pakistan, Djibouti agree to boost ties in diverse areas

8 hours ago
 Huawei Releases 2023 Annual Report: Performance in ..

Huawei Releases 2023 Annual Report: Performance in-line with Forecast

3 minutes ago
 Wembanyama's big night trumps Brunson's 61 points ..

Wembanyama's big night trumps Brunson's 61 points in Spurs win over Knicks

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan