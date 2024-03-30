Alauddin Siddiqui Trust Distributes Ration Bags Among Deserving People
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2024 | 05:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Alauddin Siddiqui Trust organized a program to distribute ration among the poor and needy people in Tandojam. More than two thousand ration bags were distributed among the deserving people during the program.
Addressing the ceremony, Director Information Hyderabad Irshad Ali Chandio stated that serving humanity in distress is no less than worship. He appreciated the commendable initiative, stating that Allah chooses His righteous servants for such noble deeds, and the Alauddin Siddiqui Trust is undertaking significant welfare work.
On this occasion, the representative of the trust, Khalifa Muhammad Raza informed that the trust distributes ration among the needy individuals every year during the month of Ramazan and this year about 5,000 ration bags are being distributed, with 2,000 bags being distributed today.
He said that welfare activities were also being done by the Trust in other provinces of the country.
He added that a year and a half ago, cooked food for two months was distributed to the people affected by heavy rains and floods in Sindh, besides medicines were also provided by setting up medical camps.
ASP Rana Dilawar, General Secretary Pakistan Peoples Party Tandojam Mir Sher Muhammad Talpur and others also addressed the ceremony. Later, ration bags were distributed among the poor and deserving individuals.
