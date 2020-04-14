Aleem Khan again becomes part of Punjab cabinet

(@fidahassanain)

Punjab government has issued notification handing him over Punjab Food Ministry previously held by Samiullah Chaudhary.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 14th, 2020) PTI leader Aleem Khan once again became part of Punjab cabinet as the provincial government issued a notification handing him over the food ministry here on Tuesday.

After a gap of more than a year following his arrest by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over charges of having offshore companies and assets, Aleem Khan returned to the provincial cabinet.

He came back after Punjab Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhary resigned voluntarily to prove his innocence in investigation by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) over sugar crisis.

Aleem kHan who was elected from PP-158 (Lahore-XV) in the July 25 polls last year had served previously as Punjab’s Senior Minister for Local Government & Community Development, Planning & Development before resigning from his position due to the NAB case.