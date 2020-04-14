UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aleem Khan Again Becomes Part Of Punjab Cabinet

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 07:22 PM

Aleem Khan again becomes part of Punjab cabinet

Punjab government has issued notification handing him over Punjab Food Ministry previously held by Samiullah Chaudhary.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 14th, 2020) PTI leader Aleem Khan once again became part of Punjab cabinet as the provincial government issued a notification handing him over the food ministry here on Tuesday.

After a gap of more than a year following his arrest by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over charges of having offshore companies and assets, Aleem Khan returned to the provincial cabinet.

He came back after Punjab Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhary resigned voluntarily to prove his innocence in investigation by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) over sugar crisis.

Aleem kHan who was elected from PP-158 (Lahore-XV) in the July 25 polls last year had served previously as Punjab’s Senior Minister for Local Government & Community Development, Planning & Development before resigning from his position due to the NAB case.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf National Accountability Bureau Punjab Federal Investigation Agency July From Government Cabinet PP-158

Recent Stories

PM says lockdown for schools, public places to con ..

17 minutes ago

Two arrested for supply calves meat in Peshawar

37 seconds ago

FNC Health Affairs Committee remotely discusses dr ..

25 minutes ago

ACs Khar, Nawagai visit cash assistance distributi ..

38 seconds ago

Islamabad High Court orders accused granted bail i ..

40 seconds ago

Edhi distributes rations among 5000 needy families ..

41 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.