Aleema Khan Involved In Malicious Campaign :CM Gandapur

Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2025 | 12:40 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, has alleged that Aleema Khan, sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan, is directly involved in a malicious campaign aimed at discrediting him and weakening the party from within.

In a video message, the Chief Minister stated that he had informed the PTI founding chairman about the matter during his recent meeting with him in jail. Gandapur claimed that Aleema Khan has been in direct contact with vloggers and YouTubers to target him and damage his reputation.

He further said that her actions have created internal rifts in PTI and harmed the party’s cause. According to him, organized campaigns were launched against him during the Senate elections, alleging favoritism in the allocation of tickets.

He said that Aleema Khan is in touch with agencies and taking dictation. He added that her son was granted bail within three days, while hundreds of party workers are still behind bars.

The Chief Minister clarified that the recent reshuffle in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet was carried out in consultation with the PTI founding chairman.

