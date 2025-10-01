Open Menu

World Recognizes Pakistan’s Role In Regional Peace: Daniyal Chaudhry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2025 | 12:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry, said Tuesday that Pakistan’s efforts for peace and stability were being acknowledged worldwide.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the country today holding a respected position in the international community.

He said the world recognized Pakistan’s importance for regional peace, while past governments’ flawed policies had caused isolation.

“In the existing world order where ‘might is right’ prevails, Pakistan does possess strength. Our armed forces are a recognized power, and the nation has both the will and the capability to respond to any challenge in defense of the motherland,” he stressed.

Chaudhry reaffirmed that Pakistan would continue to play the role of mediator in conflicts, underscoring that the country’s current trajectory was beneficial not only for Pakistan but also for the wider Muslim world and the region at large.

