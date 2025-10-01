World Recognizes Pakistan’s Role In Regional Peace: Daniyal Chaudhry
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2025 | 12:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry, said Tuesday that Pakistan’s efforts for peace and stability were being acknowledged worldwide.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that the country today holding a respected position in the international community.
He said the world recognized Pakistan’s importance for regional peace, while past governments’ flawed policies had caused isolation.
“In the existing world order where ‘might is right’ prevails, Pakistan does possess strength. Our armed forces are a recognized power, and the nation has both the will and the capability to respond to any challenge in defense of the motherland,” he stressed.
Chaudhry reaffirmed that Pakistan would continue to play the role of mediator in conflicts, underscoring that the country’s current trajectory was beneficial not only for Pakistan but also for the wider Muslim world and the region at large.
Recent Stories
New spell of rains forecast from Oct 4
Dar says Muslim nations including Pakistan united on Gaza issue; calls 20-point ..
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurates Centre of Excellence for ..
Flood survey underway on Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif directions
44th National Kabaddi Championship from October 1
Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) professor suspended over harassment, assault ..
SFA seals ice cream, limca shop over hygiene violations, Rs100,000 fine imposed
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel visits CMH, Civil Hospital to inquire ..
UN slams suicide attack in Quetta which killed 10 people
BISP, UNICEF to strengthen partnership for women & children’s health, nutritio ..
PML-N believes in performance-based politics: Ikhtiar Wali
President Zardari extends warm greetings to China on its 76th National Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
World recognizes Pakistan’s role in regional peace: Daniyal Chaudhry51 seconds ago
-
Dar says Muslim nations including Pakistan united on Gaza issue; calls 20-point peace plan ‘Major ..44 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurates Centre of Excellence for Boys in Chakwal47 minutes ago
-
Flood survey underway on Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif directions47 minutes ago
-
Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) professor suspended over harassment, assault complaint47 minutes ago
-
SFA seals ice cream, limca shop over hygiene violations, Rs100,000 fine imposed47 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel visits CMH, Civil Hospital to inquire after injured in bl ..53 minutes ago
-
BISP, UNICEF to strengthen partnership for women & children’s health, nutrition53 minutes ago
-
PML-N believes in performance-based politics: Ikhtiar Wali53 minutes ago
-
President Zardari extends warm greetings to China on its 76th National Day53 minutes ago
-
Kamal chairs meeting on dengue situation49 minutes ago
-
Al-Khidmat Foundation distributes pushcarts among unemployed in Tando Adam49 minutes ago