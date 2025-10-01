Senate Body recommends expanding capacity of BISP and PBM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The Senate Standing Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety has recommended enhancing the institutional capacity of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, stressing the need for increased financial and human resources to strengthen their outreach and efficiency.

Chaired by Senator Sardar Al Haj Muhammad Umer, the committee met in Islamabad to review the performance, projects, and finances of both organisations.

Senators Dost Ali Jeesar and Rubina Qaim Khani attended, while BISP Chairperson Senator Rubina Khalid also participated in the session.

During the briefing, Senator Rubina Khalid informed the committee that 11 Grade-19 and above officers, mostly from the Education Department, are serving in BISP on deputation, while none are from the Health Department. She raised concerns that deputations often leave gaps in parent departments and undermine institutional continuity once officers return.

Highlighting staffing challenges, she explained that BISP’s plans to hire new employees remain stalled due to restrictions imposed by the Finance Division.

The committee expressed its concern and unanimously recommended summoning the finance minister in the next meeting to discuss the provision of sufficient funds for new recruitments.

Addressing questions on registration, Senator Rubina Khalid emphasized that eligibility in BISP is determined strictly through poverty parameters, leaving no scope for external recommendations or political influence.

She underscored that BISP has earned international recognition for its transparency, with several countries expressing interest in adopting Pakistan’s model.

Chairman Senator Umer lauded BISP’s contribution and urged for its expansion across the country, reiterating that the programme is non-partisan and a national initiative.

The Committee was also briefed on the Benazir Nashonuma Programme (BNP), run in partnership with the World Food Programme (WFP), which provides nutritious food, healthcare, and quarterly check-ups for children. The programme has already contributed to a 6.4% reduction in child stunting and food scarcity.

The members were further apprised of the Benazir Hunarmand Programme, which offers three-to-six-month vocational training courses to BISP beneficiary families, targeting youth up to 35 years of age with matric-level education.

Turning to Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, members discussed concerns over advance payments made for products without delivery. Officials informed the Committee that an inquiry is underway and assured the report will be submitted within a month.

The chairman directed an expedited process and called on the finance ministry to extend maximum support for strengthening the human resource capacity of both institutions.