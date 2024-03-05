Alhamra arranges poetry, qawwali night

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) The Alhamra Arts Center hosted a captivating evening of poetry and qawwali titled "Azrah-e-Sukhan, Teen Shayar, Aik Qawwal."

Renowned poets Tehzeeb Hafi, Zahid Bashir, and Ikram Arifi graced the event, accompanied by the celebrated Qawwal Khalid Khan, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The event, organized jointly by Lahore Arts Council Alhamra and Azrah-e-Sukhan, unfolded with opening remarks by young poets Anas Azam and Khurram Afaq, setting the stage for a captivating artistic journey.

The poets skilfully tailored their verses to resonate with the audience's preferences while Khalid Khan's distinctive Qawwali style added a unique allure to the atmosphere.

The programme drew numerous poetry enthusiasts who enthusiastically applauded the poets, creating an ambiance of shared appreciation.

Expressing his thoughts on the event, Executive Director Alhamra Tariq Mehmood Chaudhry emphasized

Alhamra's commitment to utilizing all available resources to deliver high-quality programmes for the public's welfare and entertainment.