Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter's President Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Saturday announced to start a march in a reaction against long-march call of PPPP top leadership

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter's President Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Saturday announced to start a march in a reaction against long-march call of PPPP top leadership.

On Bilawal's statement that he will march from Karachi to Islamabad on February 27, he said, "I announce that PTI will march on Karachi along with people of the province from Ghotki".

While addressing a press briefing after a meeting of the provincial advisory committee here, Ali Zaidi, who also holds the portfolio of the Federal minister for maritime affairs, said that the Sindh government was introducing a draconian law of the local government in the province.

Federal Minister Mohammad Mian Soomro, Dr. Arbab Ghulam Rahim, Haleem Adil Shaikh, Ameer Bux Bhutto and others were also present on the occasion.

Ali Zaidi said that PPP members of the national assembly were members of the standing committees but in contrary to that they had not provided the same positions to the members of the opposition in Sindh assembly.

He said that PPP-led government would swallow all the rights of the people in the province.

He alleged that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah merely talked about 18th amendment, but he was snatching powers himself.

Ali Zaidi said that they could not provide the people with a vaccine against dog bite, how they could give coronavirus' vaccination.

He said that K-IV project was being executed by the federal government.

On the occasion, he also thanked his captain Imran Khan for his appointment as a PTI Sindh's President.