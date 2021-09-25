All arrangements finalized for Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum

The administration has completed all arrangements including security regarding Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum which would be observed on September 28 (Tuesday).

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :The administration has completed all arrangements including security regarding Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum which would be observed on September 28 (Tuesday).

Commissioner Multan division, Irshad Ahmad along with DC Amir Karim Khan paid visit to walled city area to check the routes and development work here on Saturday.

Speaking the gathering, Commissioner Multan division Irshad Ahmad said that foolproof security arrangements have been made for the Chehlum and development work and lightening was underway at the routes like Muharram-ul-Haram.

He said that the routes have been completely cleared to facilitate the mourners.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan said that the district administration was in contact with security institutions to maintain peace.

He said that the peace committee and civil society members were committed regarding maintaining law and order situation.

He assured that exemplary law and order situation would be ensured across the district.

City police officer (CPO) Munir Masud Marth said that foolproof security arrangements would be made during Chehlum and monitoring of routes would be ensured through CCTV cameras.

Later, Commissioner and DC met with traders and listened their problems.