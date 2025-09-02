Open Menu

All Departments On High Alert Ahead Of Major Flood: CM Sindh

Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2025 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister said on Monday that the provincial government was preparing for high-intensity flood scenarios in view of looming super floods expected to reach Sindh in the coming days.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that all relevant departments had been directed to remain on high alert to ensure the safety of citizens in vulnerable areas.

The CM said rescue and evacuation plans had been finalized, with boats from Rescue services, the Army, and the Navy ready for immediate deployment.

He said that private boats had also been hired to supplement evacuation operations and ensure no community was left stranded.

Medical teams, relief camps, and food supplies were being arranged to provide emergency support to displaced families.

Answering a question, he said that it is not yet possible to determine the exact volume of inflows, but a clearer picture would emerge once the water reaches Panjnad in about two days.

According to NDMA, between 1 to 1.2 million cusecs of water is expected, he noted, calling it a “very big flood.”

“We are fairly confident we will be able to handle this water,” he said, stressing efforts to avoid any loss of lives or livestock.

He stressed that coordinated efforts were being made with district administrations and disaster management authorities to closely monitor the evolving situation and respond swiftly once flood-waters enter Sindh.

