Unity, Long-term Measures Amid National Challenges: Barrister Aqeel
Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2025 | 11:43 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) State Minister Barrister Aqeel Malik on Monday urged Federal and provincial governments, political leaders, and all stakeholders to work collectively in tackling the country’s pressing national challenges.
Talking to a private news channel, he called for greater introspection, unity, and a sense of responsibility across all segments of society to secure long-term stability.
He said that although floods are natural disasters, their impact often increases due to gaps in planning and preparedness.
The minister further remarked that Pakistan has yet to take some long-term preventive steps, such as developing adequate water management infrastructure.
He noted that repeated experiences of floods should guide the country toward more sustainable solutions in the future.
Highlighting the issue of unregulated construction, he emphasized the need to prevent new illegal structures along canals and riverbeds, while ensuring the removal of existing ones.
He further underlined that regulators must enforce rules with strict compliance to avoid future crises.
