Open Menu

UET, PCF Sign MoU To Collaborate On Climate Change, Gender Equality

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2025 | 11:38 PM

UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change, gender equality

University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Mardan and the Progressive Climate Foundation (PCF) have formally entered into a strategic partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Mardan and the Progressive Climate Foundation (PCF) have formally entered into a strategic partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

This collaboration aimed to promote joint initiatives in climate change mitigation, environmental sustainability, and gender equality, said a press release issued here on Monday.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by distinguished guests, including Prof. Dr. Gul Muhammad Khan, Vice Chancellor, UET Mardan; Prof. Dr. Imran Khan, Pro Vice Chancellor, UET Mardan; Prof.

Dr. Murtaza Ali, Registrar, UET Mardan; and Tawseef, Founder and President of PCF.

Serving as focal persons for the collaboration were Fawad Khan, Director, Clubs and Societies, UET Mardan, and Main Shahid, Managing Director, PCF.

Speaking at the event, Prof. Dr. Gul Muhammad Khan stated that this partnership reflected UET Mardan’s commitment to addressing global challenges through research, innovation, and community engagement.

"By joining hands with the Progressive Climate Foundation, we are creating pathways for impactful work in sustainability, climate resilience, and social equity," he added.

Recent Stories

UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly eart ..

UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly earthquake in Afghanistan

1 minute ago
 UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change ..

UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change, gender equality

1 minute ago
 Uzbekistan, China deepen digital, tech cooperation ..

Uzbekistan, China deepen digital, tech cooperation to drive growth

8 minutes ago
 547,356 people shifted to safety as Chenab floods ..

547,356 people shifted to safety as Chenab floods threat looms

2 minutes ago
 Punjab government utilizing all resources for pris ..

Punjab government utilizing all resources for prisoners’ welfare: Anil Saeed

2 minutes ago
 Rescue teams fully committed to protecting lives: ..

Rescue teams fully committed to protecting lives: Dr. Rizwan

2 minutes ago
PDMA provides relief goods in flood affected, pron ..

PDMA provides relief goods in flood affected, prone areas of Sindh

2 minutes ago
 CDA clears flooded areas after heavy rainfall in I ..

CDA clears flooded areas after heavy rainfall in Islamabad

2 minutes ago
 NA Speaker inaugurates photo exhibition to mark 1 ..

NA Speaker inaugurates photo exhibition to mark 1500 years since Holy Prophet� ..

7 minutes ago
 Power restoration gains momentum in flood-hit area ..

Power restoration gains momentum in flood-hit areas

7 minutes ago
 HWSC's HR officer initiates action against default ..

HWSC's HR officer initiates action against defaulting consumers

7 minutes ago
 PM arrives in Beijing after attending SCO summit

PM arrives in Beijing after attending SCO summit

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan