UET, PCF Sign MoU To Collaborate On Climate Change, Gender Equality
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2025 | 11:38 PM
University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Mardan and the Progressive Climate Foundation (PCF) have formally entered into a strategic partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)
This collaboration aimed to promote joint initiatives in climate change mitigation, environmental sustainability, and gender equality, said a press release issued here on Monday.
The MoU signing ceremony was attended by distinguished guests, including Prof. Dr. Gul Muhammad Khan, Vice Chancellor, UET Mardan; Prof. Dr. Imran Khan, Pro Vice Chancellor, UET Mardan; Prof.
Dr. Murtaza Ali, Registrar, UET Mardan; and Tawseef, Founder and President of PCF.
Serving as focal persons for the collaboration were Fawad Khan, Director, Clubs and Societies, UET Mardan, and Main Shahid, Managing Director, PCF.
Speaking at the event, Prof. Dr. Gul Muhammad Khan stated that this partnership reflected UET Mardan’s commitment to addressing global challenges through research, innovation, and community engagement.
"By joining hands with the Progressive Climate Foundation, we are creating pathways for impactful work in sustainability, climate resilience, and social equity," he added.
