Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as reservoir hits critical level

The spillway gates of Rawal Dam will be opened at 7:00 AM on Tuesday after the water level surged to 1,751.70 feet, reaching the reservoir’s critical threshold, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) announced

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The spillway gates of Rawal Dam will be opened at 7:00 AM on Tuesday after the water level surged to 1,751.70 feet, reaching the reservoir’s critical threshold, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) announced.

An NDMA spokesperson confirmed that all concerned departments have been placed on alert, with precautionary measures initiated to manage the anticipated rise in water flow through Korang Nullah.

Residents have been strongly advised to avoid crossing the nullah and any makeshift bridges during peak discharge hours.

Authorities have called for close coordination with local administration and urged the public to exercise strict caution to avert any untoward incidents.