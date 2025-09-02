Uzbek Envoy Highlights Stronger Ties With Pakistan At Independence Day Reception
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2025 | 12:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan in Pakistan hosted a grand reception in Islamabad on Monday to celebrate the 34th Anniversary of Uzbekistan’s Independence.
The event was attended by Federal Minister for Railways, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, as Chief Guest, along with members of the diplomatic corps, government officials, business leaders, academics, and distinguished guests.
Welcoming the participants, the Ambassador of Uzbekistan highlighted the significance of Independence Day, describing it as “the heartbeat of the nation” and a moment of pride and unity for every Uzbek citizen.
Reflecting on Uzbekistan’s remarkable progress, the Ambassador noted that under the leadership of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the country has entered a new era – the “New Uzbekistan.” He shared that the nation’s economy continues to grow at over 6 percent annually, with GDP reaching USD 115 billion last year and projected to exceed USD 130 billion this year. Exports have climbed to USD 26 billion, while foreign exchange reserves crossed USD 48 billion for the first time.
He also pointed out that Uzbekistan has attracted around USD 130 billion in foreign investment over the past years, with 35 billion committed in the current year alone, generating thousands of enterprises and nearly 9,000 service complexes. On the eve of Independence Day, 79 major projects worth USD 4 billion were launched as a gift to the people.
The Ambassador emphasized Uzbekistan’s social and cultural achievements, including the historic qualification of its national football team for the FIFA World Cup. He noted that the nation’s transformation goes beyond economics, touching every sphere of life – science, culture, and sports.
Speaking on Uzbekistan-Pakistan relations, the Ambassador underlined the shared history, cultural bonds, and spiritual ties between the two brotherly nations. He recalled the official visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Uzbekistan earlier this year, during which both countries signed a Joint Declaration and Protocol establishing the High Council of Strategic Partnership.
Highlighting ongoing initiatives, he said that the Trans-Afghan Railway project will link Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, unlocking immense opportunities for regional trade and connectivity. Bilateral trade is also flourishing, with turnover reaching USD 404.5 million in 2024, and USD 320 million achieved in the first seven months of 2025 alone – marking a 126 percent increase.
He further noted that Uzbekistan has become Pakistan’s largest trading partner in Central Asia, with a goal set by leaders to raise bilateral trade to USD 2 billion in the coming years. The opening of new air routes, cultural exchanges, and business forums are bringing the two nations closer.
The Ambassador also expressed deep gratitude to the Government and people of Pakistan for their friendship and support, reiterating Uzbekistan’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.
“Uzbekistan and Pakistan will always walk side by side, sharing each other’s successes and striving together for a prosperous common future,” he said, concluding with the slogans:
“Uzbekistan-Pakistan Strategic Partnership Zindabad, Uzbekistan-Pakistan Friendship Paindabad!”
The reception featured Uzbek music, cuisine, and cultural performances, showcasing the vibrant traditions of Uzbekistan.
