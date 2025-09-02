Anti-polio Campaign Launched In Mirpurkhas
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The anti-polio campaign has been launched in Mirpurkhas Division, along with the rest of Sindh, from September 1 to 6, 2025.
According to Commissioner office, Commissioner Faisal Ahmed Uqaili inaugurated the campaign at the DHO Office by administering polio drops to children, emphasizing the importance of collective efforts to eradicate polio.
The campaign aims to administer polio drops to 348,463 children under five years of age across the district. Teams will go door-to-door to ensure every child receives the vaccine. District Health Officer Dr. Sandeep Shiva and District Focal Person Polio Program Dr.
Narain Das highlighted the extensive preparations made for the campaign's success.
A total of 52 UCMOs, 253 area in-charges, 1,090 mobile teams, 77 fixed points, and 44 transit teams have been formed to ensure the campaign's success. The Health Department is closely monitoring the drive to guarantee its effectiveness.
The Commissioner emphasized the importance of working with full spirit and determination to make the campaign a success. The presence of all stakeholders demonstrates their collective resolve to eradicate polio, a crucial step towards ensuring a bright future for the nation's children.
