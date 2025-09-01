Open Menu

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel Directs To Ensure Timely Completion Of Under Construction Academic Blocks Of Zhob Educational Institutions

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2025 | 11:43 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel on Monday directed all the concerned officials to ensure timely completion of the under-construction academic blocks, sports complexes, hostels and guest houses, etc in Zhob’s educational institutions to meet the growing demand of male and female students and benefit the students.

He said that the aim of establishing the BUITEMS University Campus is to establish a high-quality educational institution which would provide high-quality facilities and resources to the students.

He said this while addressing during a briefing on BUITEMS University Zhob Campus.

Principal Secretary to the Governor of Balochistan Kaleemullah Babar, Pro Vice Chancellor Dr.

Mirwais Kasi, Campus Director Dr. Abdul Salam Lodhi and Registrar Dr. Ahsan Achakzai were also present in the briefing.

Governor Mandokhel said that in view of the number of students in Zhob’s educational institutions, our planning should be in line with the future needs, ensuring that we lay a strong foundation for the coming generations.

He said that it is our collective responsibility to transform Zhob Division into a prominent educational hub, every conscious person must play their role to achieve this vision, it is certain that the future of our region depends on our actions today.

