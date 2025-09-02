Open Menu

Work To Remove Encroachments On Riverbeds To Begin Soon: Musadik Malik

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2025 | 12:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Minister for Climate Change Musadik Malik said on Monday that the Prime Minister has issued strict orders to remove all unregulated constructions from riverbeds within 300 days.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that every encroachment—whether buildings or settlements obstructing natural water routes—will be cleared in collaboration with the provinces, with no extension beyond the ten-month deadline.

Malik added that work on these measures will be visible soon.

The minister said both global and local actions were necessary to address climate challenges.

He noted that the telemetry system had not only been approved but was already under implementation, with completion expected next year.

The system would ensure transparent monitoring of every drop of water in the country, he said.

Answering a question, Malik said 47 percent of global carbon emissions came from just two countries, while 70 percent were contributed by 7–10 nations. Yet, he said, the same 8–10 countries consume 85 percent of global green financing.

