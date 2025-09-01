Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Provides Lifesaving Services During Flood

Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2025 | 11:43 PM

Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during flood

Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 has been actively providing services during the recent flood situation in Chiniot under the direct supervision of District Emergency Officer Tahira Khan

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 has been actively providing services during the recent flood situation in Chiniot under the direct supervision of District Emergency Officer Tahira Khan.

According to APP correspondent, the rescue teams worked tirelessly to protect lives and property, conducting relief and rescue operations across the district.

The teams saved 10 members of a family, including a 3-year-old girl, who were trapped on the roof of their house in the Khadkan area.

Despite the water flow increasing to 718,500 cusecs, the teams carried out a timely and professional rescue operation, shifting the family to safety.

They also shifted four bodies from affected areas to a nearby graveyard using rescue boats.

Rescue 1122 teams also saved the lives of a mother and child in a delivery case who were trapped in floodwaters.

The teams worked with great courage and efficiency, using boats to reach the patient in the darkness of the night. So far, Rescue 1122 has shifted 1,216 people and 181 animals to safe places, saving not only human lives but also valuable property and livestock.

Flood relief camps were established at 16 places across the district. During the flood, Rescue 1122 responded to various emergencies, including medical cases, road traffic accidents, and building collapses, while also providing routine emergency services.

APP/mha/378

Recent Stories

UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly eart ..

UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly earthquake in Afghanistan

6 minutes ago
 UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change ..

UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change, gender equality

6 minutes ago
 Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs to ensure timely completion o ..

1 minute ago
 Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during fl ..

Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during flood

1 minute ago
 Police rescue 246,640 people amid flood emergency

Police rescue 246,640 people amid flood emergency

1 minute ago
 Unity, long-term measures amid national challenges ..

Unity, long-term measures amid national challenges: Barrister Aqeel

1 minute ago
Uzbekistan, China deepen digital, tech cooperation ..

Uzbekistan, China deepen digital, tech cooperation to drive growth

13 minutes ago
 Electric buses start from October in Attock: Anil ..

Electric buses start from October in Attock: Anil Saeed

1 minute ago
 547,356 people shifted to safety as Chenab floods ..

547,356 people shifted to safety as Chenab floods threat looms

7 minutes ago
 Punjab government utilizing all resources for pris ..

Punjab government utilizing all resources for prisoners’ welfare: Anil Saeed

7 minutes ago
 Rescue teams fully committed to protecting lives: ..

Rescue teams fully committed to protecting lives: Dr. Rizwan

7 minutes ago
 PDMA provides relief goods in flood affected, pron ..

PDMA provides relief goods in flood affected, prone areas of Sindh

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan