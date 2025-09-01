Rescue 1122 Provides Lifesaving Services During Flood
Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2025 | 11:43 PM
Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 has been actively providing services during the recent flood situation in Chiniot under the direct supervision of District Emergency Officer Tahira Khan
According to APP correspondent, the rescue teams worked tirelessly to protect lives and property, conducting relief and rescue operations across the district.
The teams saved 10 members of a family, including a 3-year-old girl, who were trapped on the roof of their house in the Khadkan area.
Despite the water flow increasing to 718,500 cusecs, the teams carried out a timely and professional rescue operation, shifting the family to safety.
They also shifted four bodies from affected areas to a nearby graveyard using rescue boats.
Rescue 1122 teams also saved the lives of a mother and child in a delivery case who were trapped in floodwaters.
The teams worked with great courage and efficiency, using boats to reach the patient in the darkness of the night. So far, Rescue 1122 has shifted 1,216 people and 181 animals to safe places, saving not only human lives but also valuable property and livestock.
Flood relief camps were established at 16 places across the district. During the flood, Rescue 1122 responded to various emergencies, including medical cases, road traffic accidents, and building collapses, while also providing routine emergency services.
