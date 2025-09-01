Open Menu

Police Rescue 246,640 People Amid Flood Emergency

September 01, 2025

Police rescue 246,640 people amid flood emergency

Over 246,640 flood-affected individuals have been rescued by Punjab Police since the declaration of flood emergency in Lahore and other river-adjacent districts across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Over 246,640 flood-affected individuals have been rescued by Punjab Police since the declaration of flood emergency in Lahore and other river-adjacent districts across Punjab.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, the rescued include 100,000 men, 72,983 women and 73,184 children, while over 314,579 livestock have also been relocated from flood-hit areas. The operation involves over 700 police vehicles and 40 boats, with more than 15,000 police officers and personnel actively engaged across the affected districts.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has instructed that the rescue efforts continue without interruption and emphasised the importance of ensuring security, food and essential supplies at all relief camps.

The IGP has directed the police to remain on high alert in view of the flood situation in Sahiwal, Multan, Jhang and Muzaffargarh. He added that with the help of thermal imaging drone cameras, trapped citizens and livestock in flood torrents are being traced and rescued.

He paid tribute to police officers and personnel who demonstrated extraordinary courage and bravery in saving precious human lives. Dr Usman directed the officers to further enhance security, surveillance, and patrolling in the evacuation areas to provide maximum protection to the victims.

He also stressed ongoing coordination with district administration, PDMA, rescue services and other agencies, in addition to regular patrolling of vulnerable villages and riverbank settlements.

