All public, private schools to remain closed till May 23

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for school education Dr Murad Raas said that all public and private schools in Punjab would remain closed till May 23.

In his tweet on Friday, he said that decision regarding closure of schools had been made in light of the coronavirus spread situation.

A review meeting in this regard would be held on May 18, he added.

Murad Raas urged the people to follow corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) in letter and spirit to keep themselves and others safe from the virus.