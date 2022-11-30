All set to hold 2nd and 3rd phases of AJK LB polls

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) : Nov 30 (APP):Preparation finalized for holding of 2nd and 3rd Phases of the Local Bodies elections in Poonch and Mirpur divisions on Dec. 03 and Dec. 08 this year, AJK Election Commission sources told here Wednesday.

However, independent candidates are also in run to contest the polls to get into the civic bodies of all categories across the liberated territory.

The civic polls in Azad Jammu Kashmir are being held in three phases under the auspices of Azad Jammu Kashmir Election Commission with the coordination of the judiciary in a free, fair and transparent manner in collaboration of the security institutions including local civil law enforcement authorities. He said that Pakistan army shall also be available as quick response force to combat any eventuality.

Senior Member AJK Election Commission Raja Muhammad Farooq Niaz, when contacted, told APP here Wednesday that adequate arrangements had been made for holding of the LB polls in AJK in free, fair and transparent manner after a long pause of over three decades.

It may be mentioned here that in the first phase, the local bodies elections have been held in Muzaffarabad division on November 27.

In all three districts of Mirpur division including Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimbher districts, a total of 12 lakh, 32 thousand and 79 registered voters will go to exercise their right of franchise to elect the local bodies representatives of their respective choice in the 3rd phase of the polls on December 08.

These registered voters include 5,63,016 in Kotli district, 36, 6043 in Mirpur district and 30, 3020 registered voters in Bhimbher district, he said.

Raja Farooq Niaz continued that a total of 1026 polling stations were being set up in Kotli district, 625 in Mirpur district and 538 in Bhimbher district respectively with 1602, 924 and 850 polling booths in the above three districts respectively to facilitate both male and female registered voters to use their right to elect their civic bodies members, he added.

The senior member of AJK EC stated that in Poonch division, a total of 10 lakh, 16 thousand and 889 registered voters would go to the polls in 2nd phase of the LB elections to be held on December 03. "A total of 1859 polling stations containing 2697 polling booths are being set up in all 06 districts of Poonch Division including Rawalakot, Bagh, Sudhanoti and Haveili districts – wherein 558 polling stations for male , 542 for female voters and 762 joint polling stations have been set up to facilitate the registered voters to use their right of vote in the polls.

Muzaffarabad division comprising three district of Muzaffarabad, Neelam Valley and Jhelum Valley district contains a total of 06 lakh, 95 thousand and 49 registered male and female voters, wherein the civic polls have been held in first phase on November 27 this year.

Raja Farooq Niaz said that polling would start at 8.00 AM in the morning and would continue till 5.00 PM without any pause. He added that the registered voters to be present in the premises of the polling stations after passing of the stipulated last time, would also be able to use their right of voter.

