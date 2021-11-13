All set to launch anti-measles-rubella drive in Matiari

The district focal person Dr. Nadeem Shah has said that measles and rubella were lethal viral infections and leads to cause of death, if not controlled timely

MATIARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :The district focal person Dr. Nadeem Shah has said that measles and rubella were lethal viral infections and leads to cause of death, if not controlled timely.

Addressing a press conference in Hala Press club on Saturday, focal person said that like other parts of the country anti measles drive would also begin in Matiari district from November 15.

He said that during immunization campaign around 3,30000 children aged between 9 months to 15 years will be administered inject able vaccine in the 46 centers being setup for this purpose.

He said that 284 special teams have been constituted with 3 mobile vaccination teams who will carry door- to- door vaccination in Schools ,Madrassah and homes.

He appealed to the people of the district to cooperate with the teams constituted for immunization campaign so that no child could be missed in vaccination drive.