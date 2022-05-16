UrduPoint.com

Allama Akhtar Condemns Killing Of Sikh Shopkeepers

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2022 | 07:23 PM

Chairman Muttahida Ulema and Mashaikh Council, Allama Akhtar on Monday demanded full protection to minorities and arrest culprits involved in the killing of Sikh shopkeepers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Chairman Muttahida Ulema and Mashaikh Council, Allama Akhtar on Monday demanded full protection to minorities and arrest culprits involved in the killing of Sikh shopkeepers.

Addressing a press conference, he strongly condemned such killing, adding that it was the responsibility of the government to protect lives and property of minorities.

He urged that representatives of KP government should visit families victim for condolence and announced compensation package for families of deceased.

He said that islam is the religion of peace and warned that enemies of the country involved in sabotage and terrorists activities would be failed.

